Category: Celebrations
Photographer: cinzio Farinelli
Photo: “pirotecnica a moncalieri..”
Whatever the reason, pyrotechnics are always a fun way to celebrate. Whether it’s small, handheld sparklers or big fireworks, they really can create a unique scene!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Bryan Esler
Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: cinzio Farinelli - January 25, 2019
- Understanding Lightroom Classic’s import dialog - January 24, 2019
- An in-depth look at the Olympus OM-D E-M1X - January 24, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.