Photographer of the Day: cinzio Farinelli

Category: Celebrations

Photographer: cinzio Farinelli

Photo: “pirotecnica a moncalieri..”

Whatever the reason, pyrotechnics are always a fun way to celebrate. Whether it’s small, handheld sparklers or big fireworks, they really can create a unique scene!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.