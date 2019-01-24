Quick Tip: Be creative, but don’t reinvent the wheel, modify it

When I suggest “Don’t reinvent the wheel,” I’m not advocating stifling your creativity, I’m suggesting to modify the wheel to become proficient. Start with a solid base, technique or lighting pattern then slightly modify it. Once it’s to your liking, modify it some more! Doing this enough times can completely change your original concept while keeping your work on a solid foundation. This also applies to editing your images. Doing this will also help prevent you from getting bored.
