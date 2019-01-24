Photofocus

POTD, street, Johann Walter Bantz

Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street
Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz
Photo: “04, Decembre, Pantin, France”

This is exactly why I love photography! This image by Johann Walter Bantz is power. It is history. It is real, raw and beautiful all at the same time. I love it.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

