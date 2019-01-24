Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street

Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz

Photo: “04, Decembre, Pantin, France”

This is exactly why I love photography! This image by Johann Walter Bantz is power. It is history. It is real, raw and beautiful all at the same time. I love it.

