Photographer of the Day: Jeff Newton

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Jeff Newton

Photo: “From sunlight into the dark”

I love silhouettes of birds in flight, as the photo becomes more about shape than the bird. I also like the context of them sailing across the sky as it transitions from day to night. The line of bird shapes conjures images of migrations and changes in season and time passing. All of these elements add meaning to the photo, and give me pause as I look through all the photos contributed to our pool on Flickr. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.