Photographer of the Day: Jeff Newton

0

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Jeff Newton
Photo: “From sunlight into the dark”

I love silhouettes of birds in flight, as the photo becomes more about shape than the bird. I also like the context of them sailing across the sky as it transitions from day to night. The line of bird shapes conjures images of migrations and changes in season and time passing. All of these elements add meaning to the photo, and give me pause as I look through all the photos contributed to our pool on Flickr. Thanks for sharing with our group!

