Olympus announces E-M1X, flash, super telephoto lens and more

Olympus has announced the E-M1X, the latest in its line of OM-D cameras. Sporting a built-in vertical grip and features like Handheld High Res Shot and Live ND mode, Olympus is clearly gearing this camera toward working professionals.

The E-M1X is seen as a parallel offering to the E-M1 Mark II, Olympus’ flagship camera for the last few years. It features the same 20.4MP micro four-thirds sensor and has a very familiar look and feel, with the added benefit of a vertical grip.

Tech specs

Here’s a few notable specs about the camera:

Weight: 997 grams, with two batteries and two memory cards. 849 grams body only.

Dimensions: 144.4mm x 146.8mm x 75.4mm

Integrated vertical grip

20.4 MP 4/3” Live MOS sensor

Dual TrucPic VIII processor

Dust, splash (IPX1) and freezeproof

121-point cross-type phase detection AF and 121-point contrast AF

Up to 7.5 stops of image stabilization

2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder

3-inch 3:2 vari-angle touch panel monitor

ISO range of 200-25,600 (expandable to 64 and 100)

Up to 60fps shooting with Silent Sequential Shooting High or Pro Capture High modes

Anti-flicker shooting and flicker scan

Handheld 4K (30p) and Cinema 4K (24p)

OM-Log400 shooting

High-speed movie (120fps)

Dual SD UHS-II compatible card slots

Built-in GPS

Wireless transfer with the Olympus Capture app

My Menu, allowing for up to 35 custom menu items in five tabs

USB-C, Micro HDMI, 3.5 stereo mini jack connections

Two BLH-1 Li-ion batteries (included; same as E-M1 Mark II)

Gallery

Revolutionary features

New to the E-M1X are several new features that have never been included in cameras before.

Handheld High Res Shot mode

Building off its High Res Shot mode for tripods on the E-M1 Mark II, the E-M1X introduces a handheld version of the High Res Shot mode. Allowing users to take a 50MP RAW and JPEG photograph, Handheld High Res Shot mode requires a quick second to generate the frames necessary to build the photograph. It is then built-in camera on-the-fly as a regular RAW and JPEG file.

Live ND

Particularly appealing to landscape and travel photographers, Live ND is a new option in the Olympus menu system that offers the ability to simulate up to a 5-stop Neutral Density (ND32) filter effect on images.

Intelligent Subject Detection Autofocus

Building off the E-M1 Mark II’s great continuous autofocus tracking system is the ability to track certain subjects. Currently there are three subject options — motor sports, trains and aircrafts. This mode uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict the movement of the subject in the scene, increasing the ability to obtain sharp photographs.

Availability and pricing

The E-M1X will be available for pre-order beginning today, and will begin shipping in late February. The retail price is $2999.99 (U.S.) and $3899.99 (CAD).

Stay tuned to Photofocus.com for a complete in-depth look at the E-M1X, coming Thursday morning.

Other announcements

In addition to the E-M1X, Olympus announced multiple other products:

FL-700WR Electronic Flash, commander and receiver

The FL-700WR is a splash, dust and freezeproof flash featuring wireless communications at up to 30 meters. It has a charging time of about 1.5 seconds for full flash. With a flash ratio of 1/16, the flash is able to perform sequential shooting tracking at 10fps to fire 50 frames or more, even during continuous firing.

The flash also allows for three groups to be connected with an unlimited number of flash units. It can also be used in High Res Shot mode as well as with focus stacking and focus bracketing (manual only).

It features high-speed sync, first and second-curtain sync and TTL technology. It can also act as an LED light for videos, and can be adjusted 180 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically.

Along with the FL-700WR, Olympus announced the FC-WR wireless radio wave commander and FR-WR wireless radio wave receiver, which can be used in tandem with the FL-700WR or FL-900WR. They can also be paired with third-party flashes in manual mode.

Development of super telephoto zoom lens and 2x teleconverter

Olympus announced the development of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO super telephoto zoom lens. The lens features a 1.25x built-in teleconverter, covering a focal length range of 300-1000mm (35mm equivalent). This offers in-lens stabilization, supporting 5-Axis Sync IS when operating with the image stabilization of Olympus OM-D cameras. It has an expected availability date of 2020.

Also in development is the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20, which has an expected availability date of summer 2019. The combination of both products makes handheld super telephoto shooting possible at a 35mm equivalent focal length of 2000mm.

E-M1 Mark II Silver

In commemoration of Olympus’ 100th anniversary, Olympus announced its special edition of the OM-D E-M1 Mark II — the OM-D E-M1 Mark II Silver. This limited edition model, of which only 2,000 units will be made available worldwide, will be available in late February for $1699.99 (U.S.) and $1999.99 (CAD).

Olympus Workspace image management software

This new image management software delivers authentic image viewing and editing functions. RAW processing preview speed is now faster, and the rating function has also been improved. A multi-window environment is now supported along with other additional controls. Olympus Workspace can be downloaded free of charge for users who own an Olympus camera.