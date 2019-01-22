Category: Portrait
Photographer: thesrpspaintshop
Photo: “Concentration”
This aptly titled work exemplifies a portrait that stands up to its title and more. The light from the smartphone seems to add to the highlights on the man’s face. His expression shows the intensity of his focus. A newspaper in the corner of the frame has other information.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: thesrpspaintshop - January 22, 2019
- All about eyes — dark circle removal & eye sizing in Perfectly Clear - January 18, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry - January 15, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.