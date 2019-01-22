Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photographer of the Day on Photofocus is thesrpspaintshop with "Concentration".

Photographer of the Day: thesrpspaintshop

0

Category: Portrait
Photographer: thesrpspaintshop
Photo: “Concentration”

This aptly titled work exemplifies a portrait that stands up to its title and more. The light from the smartphone seems to add to the highlights on the man’s face. His expression shows the intensity of his focus. A newspaper in the corner of the frame has other information.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts