Photographer of the Day: thesrpspaintshop

Category: Portrait

Photographer: thesrpspaintshop

Photo: “Concentration”

This aptly titled work exemplifies a portrait that stands up to its title and more. The light from the smartphone seems to add to the highlights on the man’s face. His expression shows the intensity of his focus. A newspaper in the corner of the frame has other information.

