Using a v-flat to flag a light

Quick Tip: Use a V-flat to flag light and prevent light spill on the background

To use a V-flat to flag a light, position the black side of the V-flat between the background and the light — black will help absorb the light. Turn on the light’s modeling lamp to see if the light is spilling onto the background. Adjust the V-flat until the background isn’t affected.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Modifying light with versatile, extremely portable V-flats”

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

