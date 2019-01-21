To use a V-flat to flag a light, position the black side of the V-flat between the background and the light — black will help absorb the light. Turn on the light’s modeling lamp to see if the light is spilling onto the background. Adjust the V-flat until the background isn’t affected.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Modifying light with versatile, extremely portable V-flats”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tip: Use a V-flat to flag light and prevent light spill on the background - January 21, 2019
- Quick Tip: Save time, crop in camera - January 18, 2019
- Win an all expenses paid trip to Photoshop World 2019! - January 18, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.