Photographer of the Day: Rudy Pilarski

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Rudy Pilarski
Photo: “phylarmonie abstract”
This highly abstract capture of a concert hall dares to viewer to deduce the actual structure, which does go contrary to what most architectural photography is normally about. However, the very strong angular shapes, and the reflections and details of the building are so very interesting. This is so fully featured and dramatic that it also begs the viewer to dwell on just what this building is all about!
