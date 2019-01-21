Photographer of the Day: Rudy Pilarski

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Rudy Pilarski

Photo: “phylarmonie abstract”

This highly abstract capture of a concert hall dares to viewer to deduce the actual structure, which does go contrary to what most architectural photography is normally about. However, the very strong angular shapes, and the reflections and details of the building are so very interesting. This is so fully featured and dramatic that it also begs the viewer to dwell on just what this building is all about!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.