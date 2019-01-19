Using Luminar with Photos for Mac

In this article, I’m going to show you how to use Luminar 3 with Photos for Mac. Then you’ll have the amazing filters and presets available to use with those photographs.

First, you need to be on macOS 10.11 or later. To find out what version of macOS you have, click on the Apple logo in the upper left corner of the main screen and select About this Mac.

Then check the version number. In my case, it is 10.13.6.

Once you know you are on macOS 10.11 or later, go back to the Apple menu and select System Preferences.

Now click Extensions.

Next, click Photos Editing.

Now click the checkbox next to Luminar 3, if it’s not already checked.

Now you’re ready to use Luminar in Photos for Mac!

To edit with Luminar, launch Photos for Mac from applications or your desktop. Next, select the photo you want to edit and click the Edit button in the upper right corner of the window.

Once in the editing interface, click on the three dots — called the Extensions menu — in the upper right corner of the window.

Now click on Luminar 3.

The coolest part is that Luminar will load itself into the Photos window, so you don’t have to leave Photos to use it.

You now have all those amazing filters and presets available to you! When you’re done, just click Save Changes or Cancel in the upper right corner.

This brings you back to the editing interface of Photos, where you can use the standard controls. When you are finished, click the Done button in the upper right of the window.

There you go. You now can use the power and creativity of Luminar in Photos for Mac. I hope you found this article helpful and thanks for reading!

