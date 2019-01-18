Photofocus

Save time, crop in camera

Quick Tip: Save time, crop in camera

Most digital cameras have an option to change the aspect ratio to 5:4 making it perfect for an 8×10 or 16×20 portrait. This can save precious time when shooting a series of step and repeat portraits at an event.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Portrait photographers: Save time, crop in camera”

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

