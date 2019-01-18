Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: CampanellaFoto

0

Category: Celebrations
Photographer: CampanellaFoto
Photo: “AIK 1-2 IFK Göteborg (2015-10-26)”

Sports celebrations are always fun to watch, and here, a soccer goalkeeper is captured as he celebrates a big win. The color here is great and pops against the blurry background, which really makes him stand out. Whether it’s touchdown celebrations, championships or other victories, sports celebrations always bring out the best in players and their fans.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
