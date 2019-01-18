Photographer of the Day: CampanellaFoto

Category: Celebrations
Photographer: CampanellaFoto
Photo: “AIK 1-2 IFK Göteborg (2015-10-26)”
Sports celebrations are always fun to watch, and here, a soccer goalkeeper is captured as he celebrates a big win. The color here is great and pops against the blurry background, which really makes him stand out. Whether it’s touchdown celebrations, championships or other victories, sports celebrations always bring out the best in players and their fans.
