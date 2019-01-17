Photographer of the Day: Barbara Koester

Category: Street
Photographer: Barbara Koester
Photo: “Mummers”
This image titled “Mummers” by Barbara Koester immediately caught my attention. The colors are incredible! I love that she said this about the image as well, “New Year in Philadelphia is the Mummers parade. Magnificent everyday people become Mummers on Broad Street for the New Year.” How awesome is that? I think I need to make a trip.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
