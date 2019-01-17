Photographer of the Day: Barbara Koester

Category: Street

Photographer: Barbara Koester

Photo: “Mummers”

This image titled “Mummers” by Barbara Koester immediately caught my attention. The colors are incredible! I love that she said this about the image as well, “New Year in Philadelphia is the Mummers parade. Magnificent everyday people become Mummers on Broad Street for the New Year.” How awesome is that? I think I need to make a trip.

