Photographer of the Day: Barbara Elizabeth

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Barbara Elizabeth
Photo: “Purple Lady Slipper”

Finding a lady slipper in the forest is always like finding a rare jewel. Such an ornate burst of color sprouting from the forest floor in spring that never fails to make everyone stop and come take a look. This macro shot provides an awesome look at all its detail and color. Thanks for sharing with our group!

