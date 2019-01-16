Photographer of the Day: Barbara Elizabeth

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Barbara Elizabeth

Photo: “Purple Lady Slipper”

Finding a lady slipper in the forest is always like finding a rare jewel. Such an ornate burst of color sprouting from the forest floor in spring that never fails to make everyone stop and come take a look. This macro shot provides an awesome look at all its detail and color. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.