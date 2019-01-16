Beyond Technique Podcast with Adam Mowery | Photofocus Podcast January 16, 2019 by Photofocus
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with outdoor photographer Adam Mowery!
Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
We discuss:
- How Adam got started as a photographer
- The things he did to stay focused and chase his dream
- The role of relationship building as he furthered his career
- The role PhotoShelter plays in his business and the way he presents his images
- Lessons learned from his past in the portrait and wedding photography industry
- The difference between confidence and arrogance
- Advice for photographers wanting to chase their dreams and become a photographer
- The importance of exceeding clients’ expectations
- The role of light, composition, knowing your gear, and making yourself habit forming
You can find Adam at:
- AdamMowery.com: Adam’s portfolio site
- Instagram:@adammoweryphoto
Start your 14 Day FREE trial of PhotoShelter, plus 20% off a Standard or Pro Account for a year. Use the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS20
PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.
Get social! Follow PhotoShelter online:
- PhotoShelter Blog
- PhotoShelter on Twitter
- PhotoShelter on Facebook
- PhotoShelter on Instagram Stories
