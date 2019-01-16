Beyond Technique Podcast with Adam Mowery | Photofocus Podcast January 16, 2019 by Photofocus Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with outdoor photographer Adam Mowery!

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with outdoor photographer Adam Mowery.

We discuss:

How Adam got started as a photographer

The things he did to stay focused and chase his dream

The role of relationship building as he furthered his career

The role PhotoShelter plays in his business and the way he presents his images

Lessons learned from his past in the portrait and wedding photography industry

The difference between confidence and arrogance

Advice for photographers wanting to chase their dreams and become a photographer

The importance of exceeding clients’ expectations

The role of light, composition, knowing your gear, and making yourself habit forming

You can find Adam at:

AdamMowery.com: Adam’s portfolio site

Instagram:@adammoweryphoto

PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.

