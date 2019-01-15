Sony announces a6400 with Real-time Eye AF

Earlier today, Sony introduced the a6400, the latest addition to its E-mount mirrorless camera line-up.

The a6400 brings many of Sony’s most advanced technologies from their full-frame cameras to a compact APS-C camera. It boasts the world’s fastest autofocus acquisition of 0.02 seconds, and also introduces the new advanced Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking capabilities. Also included is high speed shooting at up to 11 fps, 4K video recording and more.

“The α6400 represents another important step in the growth of Sony’s overall interchangeable lens camera lineup,” said Neal Manowitz, vice president of Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics. “By bringing so many of our latest and most advanced technologies from full-frame cameras to a brand new APS-C model, we are giving today’s creators more options than ever to realize their vision.”

Specs

In addition to the new features mentioned above, the a6400 brings several improvements and other features:

24.2 MP APS-C Exmor CMOS image sensor

Latest-generation BIONZ X image processor

180-degree fully tillable LCD touch screen for self-recording

11fps mechanical shutter shooting, 8 fps silent shooting with continuous AF/AE tracking

4K movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning

Interval recording for time-lapse videos for up to 60 seconds, up to 9999 shots

Standard ISO up to 32,000 for stills and videos, expandable up to ISO 102,400

Includes a Hybrid Log-Gamma picture profile, which supports an instant HDR workflow

Autofocus improvements

The new a6400 features 425 phase-detection AF points and 425 contrast-detection AF points that are placed densely over the entire image area, covering approximately 84% of the image area. This high-speed, high-performance tracking AF system is paired with a new-generation BIONZ X image processing engine that together allow the camera to acquire focus in as little as 0.02 seconds(ii) and maintain subject lock extremely effectively, ensuring even the fastest moving subjects can be tracked and captured with ease.

The α6400 introduces advanced Real-time Eye AF, the latest version of Sony’s acclaimed Eye AF technology. This employs artificial intelligence (AI) based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real time. This results in improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance of Eye AF. In all autofocus modes, the camera now automatically detects the eyes of the subject and activates Eye AF with a half press of the shutter button, and when in AF-C or AF-A mode, the preferred eye (left or right) of your subject can be selected as the focus point.

Eye AF support for animals will be added in summer 2019 via a system software update.

Also debuting on the α6400 is Sony’s newly developed Real-time Tracking. This uses AI based object recognition and processes color, subject distance and pattern as spatial information to ensure that all subjects can be captured accurately.

Pricing and availability

The Sony a6400 will ship in February for a suggested retail price for $900. It will also be offered as a kit with the 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for a suggested retail price of $1000, or a kit with the 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for $1300. Pre-orders start Thursday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

Click here to be notified when pre-orders are available from B&H.