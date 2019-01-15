Photofocus

Quick Tips: Dedicate a memory card to one photoshoot

Typically, it’s best to dedicate a memory card to one photoshoot. After the session, you import your images into your computer, rename them, add a few keywords, then format the card —  in camera — for the next shoot. This is a solid workflow until you’re forced to photograph multiple sessions or subjects on the same memory card. In this case, create a workflow to help you organize multiple shoots from one memory card.

