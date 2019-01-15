Typically, it’s best to dedicate a memory card to one photoshoot. After the session, you import your images into your computer, rename them, add a few keywords, then format the card — in camera — for the next shoot. This is a solid workflow until you’re forced to photograph multiple sessions or subjects on the same memory card. In this case, create a workflow to help you organize multiple shoots from one memory card.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Organizing multiple shoots from one memory card”
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tips: Dedicate a memory card to one photoshoot - January 15, 2019
- Quick Tip: Take the safe shots, then get creative - January 10, 2019
- Using diffusers or silks to soften light - January 9, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.