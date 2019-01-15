Photofocus

Ian Lewry's "Sitting for an Artist in NYC" earns him the honor of being Photographer of the Day on Photofocus.

Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Ian Lewry
Photo: “Sitting for a Street Artist in NYC”

A portrait of a portraitist earns Ian Lewry the honor of Photographer of the Day. While the artist is not seen, this portrait has character, soul and hope as well. This composition tells its story completely without words. I ofter think “What will this photograph say if the photographer is not there to tell its story?” This work does not need Mr. Lewry’s narration.

