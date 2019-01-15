Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Ian Lewry

Photo: “Sitting for a Street Artist in NYC”

A portrait of a portraitist earns Ian Lewry the honor of Photographer of the Day. While the artist is not seen, this portrait has character, soul and hope as well. This composition tells its story completely without words. I ofter think “What will this photograph say if the photographer is not there to tell its story?” This work does not need Mr. Lewry’s narration.

