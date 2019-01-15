Editing hundreds of images in minutes with Luminar’s batch processing

Batch processing is a huge time saver in my editing workflow. It allows me to be more efficient and deliver images faster to my clients with the exact look, format and size I want. No doubt after reading this, you’ll fall in love with this process too!

What is batch processing?

Batch processing is an automated action that allows us to apply a Look to multiple images in a single click. It’s a tremendous and easy way to edit hundreds — thousands! — of images with the same unique and seamless look at once.

Why do I use it?

When I have hundreds or thousands of images to edit from a photoshoot, I certainly don’t want to go through them by hand. And thanks to technology, we don’t have to anymore either. Luminar 3 integrates very useful and interesting batch processing options to help us work smarter and better.

Apply my favorite Luminar Look

The main feature of Luminar’s batch processing is obviously the possibility to apply any custom Look we want on all our selected images.

Rename files

You can rename exported files by adding prefixes, suffixes, custom text, numbers, timestamps, etc.

Change format

We are allowed to choose between six export formats (JPEG, PNG, TIFF, JPEG-2000, Photoshop or PDF) and with a custom quality amount (from 20% to 100%) depending on the size you need.

Change color profile

Three color profile are available: sRGB, Adobe RGB and ProPhoto RGB

Resize

At last, we can precisely resize the edges or dimensions by pixels. We can also choose to keep the original size as well.

Save and repeat

Very interesting option, we can save all our batch processing settings for future purposes.

Let’s get started

OK, this looks great, doesn’t it? If it’s your first time using Luminar’s batch processing action don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Here are five easy steps to follow to go from “out of the camera images” to “fully edited and ready to deliver images” in less than three minutes.

1. Create a folder

This step is not mandatory but helps me being effective. I create a folder — let’s call it “TBE” (to be edited). I place all the images I want to edit with the same Look in it. It will be very simple to select them for the batch processing a little later.

Tip: If the first half of my photoshoot happened outdoors and the second indoors, the light will greatly differ — and so will my editing. In those cases, I will create two separate folders (one for my indoor images and one for my outdoor ones).

2. Create your custom Look (optional)

If you are not familiar with creating Looks in Luminar 3, I invite you to read this article. This tutorial will show you how to create unique Looks and styles in four easy steps. If you already have a favorite saved Look that you intend to use for your batch processing, simply skip this part.

Tip: If you’ve created two different folders for the same photoshoot (one indoor and one outdoor), create a Look suited to each lighting situation (two different Looks). You will then have to repeat the batch processing twice, one for each folder and Look.

3. Open Batch Processing

Open Luminar in the top menu, select File > Batch Processing (for all the shortcut maniacs out there, you can also press Cmd+B on Mac, or Ctrl+B on Windows).

4. Browse your files

Simply enough, just go and find your previously created folder (like my “TBE” folder) and select all the images it contains. If you want to, you are also able to select only a few files within the same folder.

5. Select your settings

First, select the Luminar Look you wish to apply. All the Essentials, Street, Landscape, Portrait, Lifestyle, Dramatic, Aerial and downloaded Looks are available as well as your own personalized User Luminar Looks. You can also choose the amount you want to be applied from 0% to 100%.

You are also able to choose the format of your files (JPEG, PNG, TIFF, JPEG-2000, Photoshop or PDF) as well as their quality and Color Profile (sRBG, Adobe RBG or ProPhoto RGB).

Finally, you can choose to resize the images to your liking.

Hit the blue Process button. Everything will get taken care of, and the rendering is lightning fast.

Final thoughts

As you can see, batch processing is great to save time in our workflow. We can go from hundreds of unedited files to fully custom edited and deliverable images in a matter of minutes. That means more time for us to get out there and take pictures and less time behind our desk. It’s great for any high volume picture event or any photoshoot we want to apply a custom and uniform look. Give it a try and send me your thoughts!

