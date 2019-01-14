Photographer of the Day: BigPhilUK

Category: Architecture

Photographer: BigPhilUK

Photo: “Gherkins”

While this is not what we “normally” consider an architectural photograph — meaning it’s not representing a building at the architect might have envisioned it — it does show what’s important about the genre. This building in its own right is a great and interesting structure, but in this view, it’s reflected in a neighboring building, making the presentation an amplification of its structure. It almost appears as if the Space Shuttle on its launchpad!

