Today’s photo laugh thanks to the Shoppe Designs!
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: Discount??!? - January 13, 2019
- On Photography: Douglas Kirkland, 1934-present - January 13, 2019
- How to set up a V-Flat World V-flat in less than a minute - January 10, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.