The Weekly Wrap-Up: January 6-12, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published this week on Photofocus. This week, we dove into an LED light solution, the wonders of Auto ISO, had some fun sledding, applying sunrays in Luminar and speeding up your Lightroom process.

With our first entry into the new year, we taught you how to create a winter wonderland, how to get out of Auto, using V-flats with groups, Lightroom HDR Panoramas, a great printer for all use cases and working with creative boundaries. We hope you had a great first week of the new year!