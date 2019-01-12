Canon deals at B&H

B&H is offering some major savings on Canon camera kits, flashes and lenses. Check out some notable deals below:
Cameras and kits
See all camera and kit deals here.
- Canon EOS-1D X Mark II DSLR Camera (Body Only) – $500 off, $5499
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L II Lens – $700 off, $3699
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L II Lens – $700 off, $2199
- Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens – $400 off, $1399
Flashes
- Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT – $100 off, $479
- Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI – $100 off, $299
Lenses
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $200 off, $1699
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM Lens – $300 off, $1799
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens – $200 off, $1999
Hurry! Deals end February 2, 2019.
Bryan Esler
Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
