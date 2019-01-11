Photographer of the Day: Roger Green

Category: Celebrations
Photographer: Roger Green
Photo: “Graduation!”
Graduation is one of the most exciting celebrations that can be had. It means the end of a journey in more ways than one. This capture by Roger Green highlights the joy and celebration that students have after graduation, with the throwing of the caps.
