Photographer of the Day: Roger Green

Category: Celebrations

Photographer: Roger Green

Photo: “Graduation!”

Graduation is one of the most exciting celebrations that can be had. It means the end of a journey in more ways than one. This capture by Roger Green highlights the joy and celebration that students have after graduation, with the throwing of the caps.

