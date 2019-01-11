Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Karen Kuehn | Photofocus Podcast January 11, 2019 by Photofocus Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with photographer Karen Kuehn!

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with photographer Karen Kuehn.

We discuss:

How Karen got her start in photography

Challenges of being a female in the industry

The role of relationship building, ask for help

How much things have changed in the industry (art directors, how companies use your images)

Tips on working quickly with difficult clients

The extremes of two lifestyles (farm girl in New Mexico vs chaos in New York modern) – finding sustainability

Balancing your mom life with career

Personal projects making a difference

Staying relevant in the industry

Working with teams and being an asset for your clients

Putting the work in and building a sustainable business

Advice for listeners wanting to get their start in photo or video while staying true to themselves

The importance of making a difference in your community

You can find Karen at:

Karenkuehn.com: Karen’s portfolio website

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.