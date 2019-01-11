Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Karen Kuehn | Photofocus Podcast January 11, 2019 by Photofocus
Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with photographer Karen Kuehn!
Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with photographer Karen Kuehn.
We discuss:
- How Karen got her start in photography
- Challenges of being a female in the industry
- The role of relationship building, ask for help
- How much things have changed in the industry (art directors, how companies use your images)
- Tips on working quickly with difficult clients
- The extremes of two lifestyles (farm girl in New Mexico vs chaos in New York modern) – finding sustainability
- Balancing your mom life with career
- Personal projects making a difference
- Staying relevant in the industry
- Working with teams and being an asset for your clients
- Putting the work in and building a sustainable business
- Advice for listeners wanting to get their start in photo or video while staying true to themselves
- The importance of making a difference in your community
You can find Karen at:
- Karenkuehn.com: Karen’s portfolio website
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)
- Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Karen Kuehn | Photofocus Podcast January 11, 2019 - January 11, 2019
- Beyond Technique Podcast with Julie Dermansky | Photofocus Podcast December 19, 2018 - December 19, 2018
- Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Nick Vedros | Photofocus Podcast December 14, 2018 - December 14, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.