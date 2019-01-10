Quick Tip: Take the safe shots, then get creative

I start my portrait sessions by taking the safe shot. You know, the shot that you have taken a million times and know will always look good. Once that’s out of the way, it’s time to feed your creativity! Start by building upon the foundation. Soon, the new and creative shot can be an optional starting point. Doing this several times will give you several optional starting points.
