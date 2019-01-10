Photographer of the Day: Isengardt

Category: Street
Photographer: Isengardt
Photo: “Christmas Time”
I know Christmas is over but I got a good laugh at this image by Isengardt. To be honest I wanted to hug the poor guy and then say “I know, it’s horrible” and then sit right by him.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
