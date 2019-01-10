How to set up a V-Flat World V-flat in less than a minute

I have used V-flats my entire career as a studio photographer. I’ve always had storage space for the 4-by-8 foot V-flats. But I never, no matter how much I wanted to, took them on location. They were way too big to fit into an SUV. Now I take them everywhere thanks to the innovative design by V-Flat World.

From carrying bag to fully set up in less than a minute

V-flats from V-Flat World come folded into a 40-by-40 inch package contained in a convenient carrying bag.

Face the taped side up

Once the V-flat is out of the bag, rotate it and find the side with the white tape. Put the edge of the flat on the floor and unfold it to about a 45º (ish) angle so it stands on its own.

Bring the wings together

The wrap-up

The lead photo shows a catalog set up in a studio using standard 48-by-96 inch non-folding, non-transportable V-flats. That works well when V-flats are available at the studio. For those of us who shoot on location, the 4-by-8 foot flats are often too tall to work in constricted spaces where ceiling heights are 8 feet or even less. And they are impossible to fit in anything smaller than a minivan. Some rental studios do not have V-flats! V-Flat World to the rescue!

Size matters… a lot

V-Flat World V-flats are relatively small. Folded they are 40-by-40 inches and will fit in the back seat of a car and easily in an SUV. They unfold to 40-by-80 inches and fit even in low ceilinged spaces like the studio in my home.