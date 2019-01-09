Using diffusers or silks to soften light

Using diffusers to soften light from Improving Your Photography and Portraits with Lighting Modifiers by Robert Vanelli
Sometimes having too much light is just as bad as not having enough light. This LinkedIn Learning video will show you how to use a diffuser or silk to soften harsh light to produce a pleasing image.
Topics include:
- What’s the difference between a diffuser and a silk
- The purpose of a diffuser
- How to tone down too much light on a scene using a diffuser
- Soften shadows
- Creating pleasing images
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
