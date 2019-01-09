Photographer of the Day: Kristian Bjornstad

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Kristian Bjornstad

Photo: “Winter Wonderland 7”

Living in the Northeast, I love this time of year. Bring on the snow! Nothing changes an ordinary scene into a magical wonderland like a fresh coat of snow. It changes the way things smell, sound, feel and look. Snow in the air can also do a great job of simplifying a cluttered background and making your subject stand out. This simple cluster of freshly frosted trees, alongside a road to nowhere is just about perfect as far as I’m concerned. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.