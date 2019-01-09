Photographer of the Day: Kristian Bjornstad

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Kristian Bjornstad
Photo: “Winter Wonderland 7”
Living in the Northeast, I love this time of year. Bring on the snow! Nothing changes an ordinary scene into a magical wonderland like a fresh coat of snow. It changes the way things smell, sound, feel and look. Snow in the air can also do a great job of simplifying a cluttered background and making your subject stand out. This simple cluster of freshly frosted trees, alongside a road to nowhere is just about perfect as far as I’m concerned. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
