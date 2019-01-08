Show us your love for February’s Photographer of the Day

Usually PDA is frowned upon, but in February, we want to see what you have! Specifically, we’re looking for photos that highlight “love” for our February Photographer of the Day feature. Submit your photos today for consideration. Bring out those old wedding photos, first date memories and more — they’re all perfect for the month of February.

This summer, we made some changes to our Photographer of the day feature, and have highlighted a new category every Friday each month. So far we’ve enjoyed seeing your astrophotography, wedding, pet, horror, food, snow and celebration submissions — now we’re excited to see how you show love to that special someone in your life!

To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr, 500px or Facebook communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!