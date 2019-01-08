Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Show us your love for February’s Photographer of the Day

0

Usually PDA is frowned upon, but in February, we want to see what you have! Specifically, we’re looking for photos that highlight “love” for our February Photographer of the Day feature. Submit your photos today for consideration. Bring out those old wedding photos, first date memories and more — they’re all perfect for the month of February.

This summer, we made some changes to our Photographer of the day feature, and have highlighted a new category every Friday each month. So far we’ve enjoyed seeing your astrophotography, wedding, pet, horror, food, snow and celebration submissions — now we’re excited to see how you show love to that special someone in your life!

To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr500px or Facebook communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts