Christian Meermann is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day with "Lion".

Photographer of the Day: Christian Meermann

0

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Christian Meermann
Photo: “Lion”

The “King of the Jungle” or the “noblest beast” are descriptions that jump to mind on seeing “Lion” by Photographer of the Day Christian Meermann. This portrait is singular. Look at his eyes. See his expression. Feel the emotion this photograph evokes — hope? longing? sadness? No matter. This image engages anyone who sees it. Well done.

