Category: Portrait
Photographer: Christian Meermann
Photo: “Lion”
The “King of the Jungle” or the “noblest beast” are descriptions that jump to mind on seeing “Lion” by Photographer of the Day Christian Meermann. This portrait is singular. Look at his eyes. See his expression. Feel the emotion this photograph evokes — hope? longing? sadness? No matter. This image engages anyone who sees it. Well done.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Christian Meermann - January 8, 2019
- Luminar 3: Working with albums - January 8, 2019
- Sunday Comics: Coffee Wars - January 6, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.