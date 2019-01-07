Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Create rules for deleting an image

Quick Tip: Create a rule for when to delete or keep a photo

0

My personal rule is to keep all photos except for the following:

  • Accidental shot of the floor or the inside of my camera bag
  • Flash misfire where the image is completely black
  • The subject is blinking or making an unflattering face
  • Major motion blur
  • The image portrays the subject badly

This is my general rule based on being an author and an educator. I sometimes need an example of a bad or blurry photo to teach how software or a photography tip can help fix it. You should create your own set of rules as a guideline. Don’t be afraid to break your own rules when you see a bad image you love and wish you had the ability to make it look good.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “To keep or not to keep a photo. That is the question!”

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts