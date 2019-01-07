Quick Tip: Create a rule for when to delete or keep a photo

My personal rule is to keep all photos except for the following:

Accidental shot of the floor or the inside of my camera bag

Flash misfire where the image is completely black

The subject is blinking or making an unflattering face

Major motion blur

The image portrays the subject badly

This is my general rule based on being an author and an educator. I sometimes need an example of a bad or blurry photo to teach how software or a photography tip can help fix it. You should create your own set of rules as a guideline. Don’t be afraid to break your own rules when you see a bad image you love and wish you had the ability to make it look good.

