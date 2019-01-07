My personal rule is to keep all photos except for the following:
- Accidental shot of the floor or the inside of my camera bag
- Flash misfire where the image is completely black
- The subject is blinking or making an unflattering face
- Major motion blur
- The image portrays the subject badly
This is my general rule based on being an author and an educator. I sometimes need an example of a bad or blurry photo to teach how software or a photography tip can help fix it. You should create your own set of rules as a guideline. Don’t be afraid to break your own rules when you see a bad image you love and wish you had the ability to make it look good.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “To keep or not to keep a photo. That is the question!”
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tip: Create a rule for when to delete or keep a photo - January 7, 2019
- The InFocus Interview Show with Joe Edelman | Photofocus Podcast January 4, 2019 - January 4, 2019
- Quick Tip: Create a shot list - January 3, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.