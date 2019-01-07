Photographer of the Day: Leigh Garner

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Leigh Garner

Photo: “Chicago Juxtapositions”

There are times when the construct and design of a building has a direct influence on the structures that surround it! In this case, the canted portions of the exterior of the main building and its mirrored windows reflect light which dances upon its neighbors! Both the entertaining primary structure, coupled with the interesting buildings in the background and the reflections, all add to a powerful impact.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.