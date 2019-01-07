Photographer of the Day: Leigh Garner

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Leigh Garner
Photo: “Chicago Juxtapositions”
There are times when the construct and design of a building has a direct influence on the structures that surround it! In this case, the canted portions of the exterior of the main building and its mirrored windows reflect light which dances upon its neighbors! Both the entertaining primary structure, coupled with the interesting buildings in the background and the reflections, all add to a powerful impact.
