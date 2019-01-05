B&H announces second annual Depth of Field Conference

B&H has announced its second annual Depth of Field Conference, taking place Feb. 5-6, 2019. Over the course of two days, photographers looking to elevate their craft will experience the latest in gear, hands-on demonstrations, interactive experiences, portfolio reviews, inspirational and motivational speakers and more.

The conference will be headlined by keynote speaker Albert Watson, creator of several iconic portraits including Alfred Hitchcock, Steve Jobs and Kate Moss. Other speakers include Peter Hurley, Tomayia Colvin, Jide Alakija, Sam Hurd, Petronella Lugewma, Andy Marcus, Ryan Brenizer, Rachel Jo Silver, Melchior DiGiacomo, Susan Stripling and Cory Rice.

In addition to lectures by these speakers (and more), conference attendees will have access to fully equipped studios and models in order to build your promotional body of work, one-on-one portfolio reviews and advanced lighting and workflow demonstrations. Attendees will also be able to partake in the Depth of Field Challenge.

The Depth of Field Conference will take place at the New Yorker Hotel, located just steps away from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. RSVP now to guarantee your free ticket and to find out more details. Can’t make it out to New York? You can RSVP for a livestream too!