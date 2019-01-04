The InFocus Interview Show with Joe Edelman | Photofocus Podcast January 4, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Joe Edelman | Photofocus Podcast January 4, 2019 by Photofocus
In this episode: Olympus Visionary photographer, author, and photo educator Joe Edelman shares his insight on a variety of topics he wrote about on his blog. Topics: – Why he shot an assignment using the JPEG format and not RAW. – How to shoot a portrait in bright sunlight with no reflectors or lights.
To learn more about Joe, visit his blog.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
