The InFocus Interview Show with Joe Edelman | Photofocus Podcast January 4, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Joe Edelman | Photofocus Podcast January 4, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: Olympus Visionary photographer, author, and photo educator Joe Edelman shares his insight on a variety of topics he wrote about on his blog. Topics: – Why he shot an assignment using the JPEG format and not RAW. – How to shoot a portrait in bright sunlight with no reflectors or lights.

To learn more about Joe, visit his blog.

