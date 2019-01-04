Photographer of the Day: Nelson Pereira

Category: Celebrations

Photographer: Nelson Pereira

Photo: “Fire works display welcomes 2013 in London”

There’s no better way to bring in the New Year than a giant fireworks display. While Times Square is known for its ball drop, confetti, auto-tuned entertainment and fireworks, other cities across the world hold their own celebrations. This 2.5-second exposure by Nelson Pereira is a perfect capture of the fireworks. But what makes this unique is the fireworks inside the ferris wheel. That’s a one-of-a-kind display that really brings in the New Year right.

