Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photographer of the Day: Nelson Pereira

0

Category: Celebrations
Photographer: Nelson Pereira
Photo: “Fire works display welcomes 2013 in London”

There’s no better way to bring in the New Year than a giant fireworks display. While Times Square is known for its ball drop, confetti, auto-tuned entertainment and fireworks, other cities across the world hold their own celebrations. This 2.5-second exposure by Nelson Pereira is a perfect capture of the fireworks. But what makes this unique is the fireworks inside the ferris wheel. That’s a one-of-a-kind display that really brings in the New Year right.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts