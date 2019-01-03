Nothing derails a shoot’s schedule more than an unorganized shot list. Imagine wetting a models hair for one scene, then having to wait for her to dry it before you can shoot the rest of the scene. A lot of wasted time. Instead, plan the order of your scenes. If a model needs to wear a hat, shoot without the hat first then add the hat for the next series. Avoid messy hair by adding the hat at the end.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “How to Create Multiple Stock Photographs Using Only One Model”
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tip: Create a shot list - January 3, 2019
- How to achieve clamshell lighting on location using natural light - January 2, 2019
- Quick Tip: Create a new copyright preset every year - December 28, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.