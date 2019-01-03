Quick Tip: Create a shot list

Nothing derails a shoot’s schedule more than an unorganized shot list. Imagine wetting a models hair for one scene, then having to wait for her to dry it before you can shoot the rest of the scene. A lot of wasted time. Instead, plan the order of your scenes. If a model needs to wear a hat, shoot without the hat first then add the hat for the next series. Avoid messy hair by adding the hat at the end.

