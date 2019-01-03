Processing DJI Drone DNG using Perfectly Clear as a plug-in

Editor’s Note: Perfectly Clear is offering Photofocus readers a special $99 bundle, including Perfectly Clear Complete and SharkPixel presets. A $163 value!

In this article, I’m going to show you how you can process your DJI Drone DNG RAW Photographs using Perfectly Clear 3.5. Since Perfectly Clear doesn’t yet support the DJI Drone cameras, you will need to launch Perfectly Clear as a plugin from inside editing software that supports the Perfectly Clear plugin. I’m going to show you how to do that with Lightroom, Photoshop and Capture One Pro. For these methods to work you will want to have installed Perfectly Clear on your computer. For more information about how to use Perfectly Clear, check out Photofocus.com for tutorials.

Watch the video

A couple of notes about using Photoshop from the video

Another approach I take when opening RAW files in Photoshop with Camera RAW is to click the Auto button in Adobe Camera RAW and then zero out Saturation and Vibrance and then fine-tune the other settings so I have a relatively flat or low contrast image and histogram. I find this to be a good starting place for most of my editing.

Conclusion

Perfectly Clear is a powerful and amazing tool that can help you create great looking photographs. It has the ability to do things that just are not easily done with other tools or editors like Color Restore and Fidelity. As I’ve said in other articles, take some time to explore the tools and watch the videos. Then play with it and have some fun creating amazing looking photographs!

I hope you found this article enjoyable and helpful!