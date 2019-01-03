Photographer of the Day: Raymond Clarke

Category: Street
Photographer: Raymond Clarke
Photo: “Live, From New York”
I went to New York for the first time ever in October. I attended PhotoPlus Expo, which was also a first for me and when I saw this image by Raymond Clarke I had a few thoughts. First, I miss the Big Apple and second, if my son was there he wouldn’t have bought their superhero act.
