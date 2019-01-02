Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Don Komarechka

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Don Komarechka
Photo: “Snowflake-a-Day No. 25”

I’ve been a big fan of Don’s work for some time, and I had the pleasure of meeting him in person last summer. He’s just as generous with his knowledge in person as he is online. With the official start to winter here in the Northern Hemisphere, this seemed like the perfect photo to bring in the new year. Be sure to click the links above to see more of Don’s work. Best wishes to all for 2019!

