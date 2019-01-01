With the new year just hours away, we thought it’d be fun to recap 2018. Between covering the full-frame mirrorless trends, photography conferences like WPPI and PhotoPlus, reviewing the latest camera gear and helping you with camera and post-processing techniques, our team had tons of interesting articles that caught your interest!
Below are our top 10 most viewed articles for 2018. We hope you had a great 2018, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2019!
Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Remembering 2018 - January 1, 2019
- It’s 2019 — Happy New Year! - January 1, 2019
- Photographing high school football with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, part one - December 28, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.