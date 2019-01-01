Remembering 2018

With the new year just hours away, we thought it’d be fun to recap 2018. Between covering the full-frame mirrorless trends, photography conferences like WPPI and PhotoPlus, reviewing the latest camera gear and helping you with camera and post-processing techniques, our team had tons of interesting articles that caught your interest!

Below are our top 10 most viewed articles for 2018. We hope you had a great 2018, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2019!

What Is focus stacking? - When you buy a fast lens with a bright aperture, like f/1.8, you go crazy making photos with a super-shallow depth of field. You photograph flowers where only one stamen is in focus, and you shoot people with super blurry backgrounds, and it’s lots of fun using the thin slice of focus. However, there are…

Why focus stack when I can just use f/22? - I’ve got three good reasons why using f/22 won’t get you a sharp picture. However, even though I’ve proven these reasons in my own work, you should go try it yourself. The other day, I wrote a brief introduction to focus stacking (check it out here) and it has spurred a lot of questions and…

What are the most popular used cameras and lenses? - Our friends at MPB.com keep track of which cameras and lenses are the most purchased over the course of the year. This is pretty interesting to see. Perhaps you’ve got one or more of these collecting dust in your closet. If so, it’s a good time to call MPB and see about trading them in.…

Adobe brings powerful new features to Lightroom CC and Classic - This morning, Adobe announced updates to its desktop versions of Lightroom Classic and Lightroom CC. While both programs have added a few new enhancements and features, Lightroom CC has also been updated to make it further in line with its Classic counterpart. Lightroom CC Adds Preset and Profile Syncing The big feature announced today is…

NSFW: Working with models, the do’s and don’ts of implied, boudoir and nude photography - About a year ago I started trying out other genres of photography as a way to jump out of my nature photo comfort zone, reshape my style, and give my creativity a kickstart. This came after some pretty tough personal challenges and dark times that nearly ended my career. For whatever reason, after a few…

Medium format vs. full frame - Medium Format digital cameras have sensors that are significantly larger than full frame DSLR’s. That also means the lenses are larger and the price tag is usually much larger, as well. Hasselblad has long been one of the top manufacturers of medium format cameras, and this series of videos compares medium format with full frame. The videos…

Is your workflow compatible with MacOS Mojave? - Apple has officially released its latest MacOS — Mojave, version 10.14. This new version highlights features such as a system-wide Dark Mode, Stacks, Dynamic Desktop backgrounds and several new apps. It also introduces a great new feature for photographers — gallery and EXIF information views in the MacOS Finder. In my testing, the new OS…

How to post to Instagram from your computer — Easy as A, B, C - I hope this technique is as helpful for you as it has been for me. It’s well known that you can only post to Instagram from your phone app. Which means you’ve probably done all kinds of digital gymnastics in order to get your best photos onto your phone to share. Many people upload them…

Danger! Beware of 4 terabyte portable hard drives - Ruggedized hard drives are all the rage for photographers working in the field. I am all for them — they are more durable than plastic encased small form factor drives. The problem is with the thicker 4 terabyte offerings. In the case The ruggedized drives from manufacturers like Lacie and G-Tech in the 1 to…