Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Robertino Radovix

Photo: “Studentessa Indiana”

It is said that “the eyes are the windows to the soul”. These eyes are cautious, neutral and aware. The simple window light falls off to darkness in the background but not before revealing fingers holding the cloth covering the mouth and nose. This student is from Kashmir, India. The location adds to her story.

