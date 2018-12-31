Quick Tip: Change your cameras’ copyright date to 2019

Happy new year! Before starting to make photographs in January 2019, take a moment and update the copyright year in both the owner section and the IPTC section for each of your cameras. It’s easy to do and even easier to forget to do it.

Tethered

I use Canon cameras. All I have to do is plug them into my computer with the appropriate connection — USB 2 or 3 — then run Canon’s free EOS utility. You’ll need your camera’s serial number to download EOS Utility.