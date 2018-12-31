Happy new year! Before starting to make photographs in January 2019, take a moment and update the copyright year in both the owner section and the IPTC section for each of your cameras. It’s easy to do and even easier to forget to do it.
Tethered
I use Canon cameras. All I have to do is plug them into my computer with the appropriate connection — USB 2 or 3 — then run Canon’s free EOS utility. You’ll need your camera’s serial number to download EOS Utility.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Quick Tip: Change your cameras’ copyright date to 2019 - December 31, 2018
- Sunday Comics: Our memories ourselves - December 30, 2018
- On Photography: Paul Strand, 1890-1976 - December 30, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.