Photographer of the Day: mjhedge

Category: Architecture

Photographer: mjhedge

Photo: “Bridgeton Trusses”

Architectural photography is not always about a building. In this case, it’s about the building structure of a bridge. The curved beams that support the weight, and the trusses that support the roof are all contributions to the essence of its design, and the elegance of its symmetry is nicely framed in this dramatic B&W image.

