Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

New Year’s sale: Save $10 on Luminar 3

0

To help you bring in the New Year, Skylum is offering $10 off its Luminar 3 software, bringing the cost down to $59. For even more savings, enter the promotional code PHOTOFOCUS at checkout to receive an additional $10 off! Click here to get started and to purchase your copy.

Luminar 3 makes it easy to organize and edit your photos. Harnessing powerful tools like AI Sky Enhancer, Accent AI and more, you can take your photos to the next level!

Hurry — offer ends Jan. 2, 2019. Click here to get started.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts