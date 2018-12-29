Photofocus

The Weekly Wrap-Up: December 23-29, 2018

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published this week on Photofocus. This week we talked about getting started with your new camera, photographing Christmas morning, macro photography tips, sharpening using Perfectly Clear Complete and more! We hope you have a great start to the new year.

Photograph the fun on Christmas morning as the kid open presents. Photographing lively images on Christmas morning - It’s Christmas morning and the excitement to see what’s under the tree vibrates with happy anticipation. Making memorable photos of the family opening presents is easy and a lot of fun, too. Put the camera at the fun level The most important tip I can offer for making photos of children opening presents is to…
Getting started with your new camera: A for Aperture Priority - When I bought my first DSLR — a fancy Nikon D5100 — I was completely overwhelmed. I had watched a ton of YouTube videos and read the manual, but really didn’t feel like I had a deep knowledge of how to use my camera. There was one piece of advice I heard that paved the…
Getting started with macro photography - Since I recently wrote about capturing the details of the holidays with macro images, I thought I’d expand on the topic a bit more. How to get better macro shots One of the things I struggle the most with when shooting macro is getting my images tack sharp. I used to assume that since the…
Mastering sharpness with Perfectly Clear - End of the Year Celebration! Get Perfectly Clear Complete+ Powerpack Preset Bundle for $99 ($340 value!) Since I started using Perfectly Clear a couple years ago, there’s been one feature that’s continually been my go-to, no matter what the subject is that I’m photographing. Sharpness. The sharpness tools in Perfectly Clear are the most accurate…
Photographing high school football with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, part one - Editor’s Note: We welcome Bob Panick to Photofocus. Bob is an enthusiastic amateur photographer based in the Detroit area. Bob shoots a variety of subjects including sports, landscape, nature and automotive. Bob has little to no interest in being a professional photographer and shoots for his own enjoyment. Bob learned photography back in the 70s,…
Wedding photography: Capturing the first dance - Wedding photographer’s don’t have the luxury of a second chance to capture a bride and groom’s first dance. Here’s how to capture a beautiful moment that will be cherished for years.
Categories: photofocus.com Tags: Christmas First Dance football macro new camera Perfectly Clear wedding Weekly Wrap Up

 

