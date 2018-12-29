Free Luminar 3 update available now

Skylum has released an update for Luminar 3 for both Mac and Windows.

Free update contains

Mac

Stability improvements

Fixed 20+ crash issues

Fixed an issue with folder destination of the catalog

Fixed crashing on quit

Windows

Stability improvements

40+ crash issues fixed

Fixed an issue with folder destination of the catalog

Fixed internet connection issue

Fixed crashes in Lightroom/Photoshop plugins

Export/Share moved to file menu

Fixed issues with duplicated images

How to update

Mac

Turn on automatic updates by going to Luminar > Check For Udates. If Luminar crashes, reinstall it with the previously downloaded installer. The latest version will install automatically

Windows

Go to Help > Check For Updates. Luminar always checks for updates when it starts. If Luminar crashes, rerun your downloaded installer. The current version will be installed automatically.

Luminar deal

Here is a great deal on Luminar 3 for Photofocus readers.