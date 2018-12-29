Free Luminar 3 update available now

Skylum has released an update for Luminar 3 for both Mac and Windows.
Free update contains
Mac
- Stability improvements
- Fixed 20+ crash issues
- Fixed an issue with folder destination of the catalog
- Fixed crashing on quit
Windows
- Stability improvements
- 40+ crash issues fixed
- Fixed an issue with folder destination of the catalog
- Fixed internet connection issue
- Fixed crashes in Lightroom/Photoshop plugins
- Export/Share moved to file menu
- Fixed issues with duplicated images
How to update
Mac
Turn on automatic updates by going to Luminar > Check For Udates. If Luminar crashes, reinstall it with the previously downloaded installer. The latest version will install automatically
Windows
Go to Help > Check For Updates. Luminar always checks for updates when it starts. If Luminar crashes, rerun your downloaded installer. The current version will be installed automatically.
