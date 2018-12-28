Quick Tip: Create a new copyright preset every year

It’s a good idea to create a new copyright preset at the end of each year — but don’t just overwrite the previous year’s preset. Keeping all year’s presets will give you the option to go back in time and add a previous year’s copyright information to images.
Vanelli
