Photographer of the Day: Joe

Category: Snow
Photographer: Joe
Photo: “Soldiers in the Fog”
There’s something very powerful about this photograph. The snowy mountains and trees, encompassed by a dense fog, just make for a very surreal capture. The black and white treatment on this is perfect. The title of this image has me thinking about wars during the winter season, with soldiers hiking through the mountains. When a photo tells a story — real or not — you know you’ve got a winner.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group.
Bryan Esler
