Category: Street
Photographer: Paul Munford
Photo: “Strollers”
You know I love a good double take. No pun intended, but look at this! I mean really look. Is it a double exposure? Did he take this through a window? Whichever the case may be I tip my hat to you Paul, it’s brilliant.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Paul Munford - December 27, 2018
- How to get colored light without using gels, part two - December 22, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Karen Tankard - December 20, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.