Photographer of the Day: Paul Munford

Category: Street

Photographer: Paul Munford

Photo: “Strollers”

You know I love a good double take. No pun intended, but look at this! I mean really look. Is it a double exposure? Did he take this through a window? Whichever the case may be I tip my hat to you Paul, it’s brilliant.

